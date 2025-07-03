《The 36Th Golden Melody Awards》

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Hip-hop artist Trout Fresh, previously nominated for Best Vocal Group at the 35th Golden Melody Awards, earned his first-ever win as Best Male Singer(Mandarin). His album "GOOD SOUND WITH ATTITUDES" also took home Best Mandarin Album, with the judges praising its refined and layered hip-hop rhythms. Waa Wei, who previously won Best Female Singer(Mandarin) at the 31st Golden Melody Awards, claimed the title once again with her album "Ordeal by Pearls," solidifying her place among the top artists in the industry.

The awards ceremony featured a breathtaking performance by Japanese international superstar MISIA, who performed two of her iconic songs, "Kibouno Uta" and "To Tomorrow." With her rich and powerful voice, she delivered an emotionally charged performance that filled the venue with warmth and strength. Her stage presence was mesmerizing, drawing the audience into a deeply healing musical atmosphere. MISIA not only conveyed love and hope through her vocals but also touched every heart with her heartfelt and moving performance, earning thunderous applause.

