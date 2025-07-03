Groundbreaking New Theory Unifies Quantum Physics And General Relativity

CHINA, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Researchers have published a new theoretical framework in the Global Journal of Engineering Sciences that aims to reconcile Quantum Physics and Einstein's General Relativity. The paper, resulting from a peer-reviewed process, introduces a unified equation derived from Riemannian geometry and Planck-scale formalism.This new theory suggests our universe consists of interwoven "pixels" of space and time at the Planck scale-the smallest measurable unit-forming a structure that could offer explanations for certain cosmic phenomena. For example, recent observations by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) of ancient galaxies existing approximately 300 million years after the Big Bang are discussed within this framework.The proposed model describes the universe as harmonic oscillators entangled with Einstein's lambda curvature. This concept explores potential implications for energy transfers and cosmic entanglements. It also attempts to address the black hole singularity paradox by suggesting how singularities might be avoided through quantum-level entanglements.Moreover, this work offers new evidence in support of the ER=EPR conjecture, suggesting Einstein-Rosen bridges (wormholes) and quantum entanglement are fundamentally equivalent. The researchers also report a prediction of the gravitational wave background that aligns with observations from the NANOGrav collaboration.This new theoretical framework is a revised edition, building on an earlier publication by Elsevier, with refinements in theoretical consistency and experimental accuracy.The full paper was published on June 20, 2025, and is available online:Web version:PDF version:This new research has the potential to enhance our understanding of the universe, opening new areas of physics and astronomy that were previously unexplored.

