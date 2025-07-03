Military GNSS Devices Market Sizing, Forecast, And Industry Analysis 2025-2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Increasing NCW focus, satellite navigation investments, and device innovations driving market growth worldwide

Dublin, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military GNSS Devices Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The military GNSS devices market is projected to expand by USD 634.7 million from 2024 to 2029, at a CAGR of 3.3%. This comprehensive market report provides an analysis of the market size, growth drivers, trends, and challenges, along with an extensive vendor analysis covering approximately 25 leading vendors.

The current market dynamics, the latest technological trends, and key driving factors such as the growing demand for unmanned platforms, increased investments in satellite navigation, and advancements in navigation and positioning devices are highlighted in the report.

The study identifies the increasing focus on network-centric warfare (NCW) as a significant driver for market growth in the coming years. In addition, the innovation in software and control systems that enhance performance and the adoption of big data analytics are expected to fuel substantial demand for military GNSS devices.

This detailed study integrates primary and secondary data sources, incorporating insights from key industry participants. The analysis presents concise market size data, segmentation by region, and a detailed vendor landscape, alongside historical and forecast data.

The military GNSS devices market is segmented as follows: By Application:



Airborne

Land Naval

By Type:



Portable Integrated

By Product Type:



Navigation

Surveillance

Target acquisition

Command and control Search and rescue

By Geographical Landscape:



North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa South America

Key areas covered include:



Market sizing

Market forecast Industry analysis

The report includes a comprehensive vendor analysis aimed at helping clients enhance their market position. It provides an in-depth review of prominent vendors such as Accord Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd., BAE Systems Plc, Broadcom Inc., Cobham Ltd., Collins Aerospace, Elbit Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Hertz Systems Ltd. Sp. z.o.o, Honeywell International Inc., and many others. Additionally, upcoming trends and challenges affecting market growth are detailed, enabling companies to strategically plan and capitalize on potential opportunities.

This report offers a clear view of the market through a synthesis of data from multiple sources, analyzed by key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. By identifying the key industry influencers, the data remains comprehensive and reliable, stemming from extensive primary and secondary research efforts. The research presents a complete competitive landscape and a thorough vendor selection methodology, applying both qualitative and quantitative research to accurately forecast market growth.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Accord Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd.

BAE Systems PLC

Broadcom Inc.

Cobham Ltd.

Collins Aerospace

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

General Dynamics Corp.

Hertz Systems Ltd. Sp. z.o.o

Honeywell International Inc.

JAVAD GNSS Inc.

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Mayflower Communications Co. Inc.

Novatel Inc.

Qualcomm Inc.

Safran S.A.

Septentrio N.V.

Thales Group

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. Trimble Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900