Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25

Management board adjusts forecast for financial year 2024/25 // Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to further temporary postponements // The course is set for a successful future

Forecast for 2024/25: Revenue range adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million (previously: EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million); EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) reduced to 5% to 6% (previously: EUR 36.5 million to EUR 40.5 million, with an EBIT margin before M&A effects between 7% and 8%)

Increased geopolitical uncertainty leads to unexpected delays in project launches in the CORE segment and fewer new contracts for ERP migration projects

Major challenges in the LOB segment due to further decline in the Customer Experience sub-segment

Well equipped for successful internationalisation and growth with a new operating model Expansion of the global delivery model and product business for even greater scalability Filderstadt, 3 July 2025 – The further deterioration of the geopolitical situation, current economic challenges in Central Europe with weaker market growth and the ongoing threat of a tariff dispute are causing considerable uncertainty among All for One's customers. Although there is widespread interest in solutions for migrating to SAP's cloud offering, more and more companies are reluctant to make new IT investments, leading them to postpone or extend the timing of investment projects. Due to the strong pipeline that had existed for months, the management board still assumed at the half-year mark that the geopolitical situation would stabilise, making prospective customers and clients more likely to make decisions. However, this has not been the case in recent months. The temporary reluctance continues, and it is currently difficult to predict how the situation will develop. In addition, the Customer Experience environment remains challenging. The main reason for this is SAP's changed product strategy in this area, which is resulting in a significant decline in revenue and earnings for the LOB segment's Customer Experience products. However, we see good opportunities for the LOB business in the medium term with the new SAP Cloud Business Suite, particularly for a recovery in the area of Customer Experience. Although the management board expects an improvement in the operating result (preliminary) in the 3rd quarter (Apr – Jun 2025) compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the forecast for the financial year has changed. The revenue forecast (IFRS) for the 2024/25 financial year of EUR 525 million to EUR 540 million has been adjusted to EUR 505 million to EUR 520 million. The EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) is expected to be between 5% and 6% of revenue. Previous forecasts predicted an EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between 7% and 8%, and an EBIT before M&A effects (non-IFRS) of between EUR 36.5 million and EUR 40.5 million. The medium-term outlook of robust organic growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range has been fundamentally confirmed. The management board had assumed that the EBIT margin before M&A effects (non-IFRS) would exceed the 8% threshold sustainably by the 2025/26 financial year. However, due to the current heightened geopolitical situation and associated temporary customer restraint, as well as sustained changes within the Customer Experience product area of the LOB segment, the management board now expects this threshold to be exceeded only in the 2026/27 financial year. Tapping into new markets With its newly implemented operating model and scalable matrix organisation, as well as its expanded business model, All for One is well equipped for successful internationalisation and business development. The focus is on proactive services and SAP-related, end-to-end process consulting. With the restructuring of the business model into a service and consulting company, the emphasis is on providing ongoing support and assistance to upper mid-market customers. All for One CEO Michael Zitz said: ))We are continuing our internationalisation to become a globally active service and consulting company with a strong SAP focus for medium-sized companies in our core industries. Internationalisation is an important step in positioning ourselves for the future and strengthening our long-term competitiveness. A key aspect of this strategy is the initial development of new European markets through our own efforts and strategic acquisitions. This will enable us to expand and enhance our range of services.(( Expansion of the global delivery model and product business In addition to our existing nearshore locations in Turkey and Egypt, All for One plans to strengthen its global delivery model by establishing further international locations. The Group is also placing an even greater focus on its product business. ))Building a robust product business, particularly within our blue-zone product portfolio, is crucial for achieving long-term, predictable sales. Our focus is on SAP solutions that can be quickly implemented in the form of apps or cloud products((, says CEO Michael Zitz. ))One thing in particular makes me happy. Our internationalisation strategy has already attracted numerous talented and experienced new employees to the company.((

About All for One Group SE

Turning technology into business success All for One is a leading international IT consulting and service provider focusing on SAP. As the world's leading SAP partner for SAP transformations in the midmarket and SAP Cloud Business, the industry specialist supports its customers – including global players, hidden champions and world market leaders – in transforming their businesses. Around 3,000 experts use RISE & GROW with SAP as a digital platform and integrated, AI-based cloud solutions to digitalise business processes, automate workflows and rethink services. More than 4,000 midmarket customers in Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland rely on the combination of many years of midmarket experience, SAP expertise and industry and process know-how. All for One's core industries are mechanical and plant engineering, the automotive supply industry, life sciences, wholesale and professional services.

In financial year 2023/24, All for One generated sales of EUR 511 million. The company is headquartered in Filderstadt near Stuttgart and is listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.













