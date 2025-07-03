MS Industrie AG: Annual General Meeting with positive outlook

EQS-News: MS Industrie AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Forecast

The outlook presented by the management board at the Annual General Meeting of MS Industrie AG (“MS”) on July 01, 2025 is clearly positive. After a decline in turnover last year, the company has a strong order backlog to fall back on.“In addition, all key figures available to us indicate that the market for our products will develop well in 2025 and the following years,” says Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



The significant decline in sales in the last financial year 2024 is the result of two effects. Firstly, MS Ultrasonic was partially sold and secondly due to the sharp decline in customer call-offs in the drive technology segment, i.e. at MS XTEC. "Sales in the drive technology segment were around 18% lower than in the previous year and sales in the Ultrasonic segment were around 25% lower than in the first half of 2023. The financial result deteriorated by around 15% compared to 2023. The main reason for this is the changed interest rate environment. In contrast, the partial sale of the Ultrasonic segment has enabled us to significantly reduce debt and simultaneously increase the equity ratio of MS Industrie AG," says Dr. Aufschnaiter.



MS has established a new production site in Charlotte, North Carolina, which will serve the North American market. At the same time, MS is actively negotiating with defense technology companies that would like to source products from the MS XTEC segment. "But that alone is not the performance of MS. Thanks to our many years of cooperation with the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world, we are used to and experienced in creating quality and process documentation. We can and will do this also for sectors ranging from defense to medical technology," says Armin Distel, member of the management board of MS Industrie AG.



MS Industrie AG (WKN 585518; ISIN DE0005855183), based in Munich, is the listed parent company of a focused technology group with core expertise in highly automated metalworking and assembly (“ MS XTEC ”: systems and components for heavy-duty combustion engines as well as hybrid and electric drive systems) and – since the beginning of July 2024 – a minority shareholding in ultrasonic technology (“MS Ultrasonic”: special machines, standard machines as well as ultrasonic systems and components). MS XTEC 's main customer sectors include the global commercial vehicle industry, followed by the construction machinery industry and other heavy-duty applications through to stationary power generation. The group generated a sales volume of around EUR 170 million in the transition year 2024 and expects a sales volume of over EUR 150 million from 2025 with around 400 employees and two production sites in Trossingen / Baden-Württemberg and Charlotte / North Carolina (USA).





