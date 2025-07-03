403
Wonderhealth Launches Health Awareness Drive Focused On Preventive Care
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) The campaign aims to educate Singaporeans on early detection and healthy lifestyle habits talks, workshops, health screenings, corporate health screenings and digital content. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2025 - Wonderhealth Screeners has announced the launch of a nationwide health awareness initiative aimed at encouraging preventive healthcare practices across Singapore. This initiative seeks to promote early detection and informed lifestyle choices through a series of community-focused workshops, on-site health talks, and easily accessible digital resources.
As part of this campaign, Wonderhealth is rolling out a variety of digital educational resources that cover common health risks and preventive strategies. These include home-based health screenings for greater accessibility, allergy testing to support early lifestyle adjustments, and LucenceINSIGHTTM Cancer Screening-a non-invasive tool designed to support early cancer detection. The initiative also offers corporate health screening options to support workplace wellness programs.
“We believe preventive healthcare is an essential part of everyday wellness,” said Edmund Yeo from Wonderhealth.“Through this campaign, we aim to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to take charge of their health early.”
The campaign aligns with Wonderhealth's ongoing commitment to community education and accessible healthcare services. By providing evidence-based resources and creating opportunities for meaningful dialogue, Wonderhealth aims to support Singaporeans in making proactive health decisions.
To learn more about upcoming workshops and screening options, visit .
