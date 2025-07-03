Arjun Das Tells Pawan Kalyan: This One Is For You Sir!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 3 (IANS) Tamil star Arjun Das, who has lent his voice for the trailer of director A M Jothi Krisna's upcoming period film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, on Thursday, wished Pawan Kalyan and his entire team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu the very best, saying, "This one is for you sir!"

On Thursday, the makers of the period film, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' released the much-awaited trailer of the film much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Even as the trailer released, Arjun Das, who has a huge fan following for his deep base voice, wrote on X, "When #PawanKalyan garu asks you to lend your voice for his movie trailer, you say yes. No questions asked! This one is for you Sir. @PawanKalyan Sir wishing you and your entire team the very best for #HHVM #HariHaraVeeraMallu."

The trailer that was released begins with a voice over saying, "At a time when you had to pay tax to live as a Hindu... When the Emperor crushed this nation's hard work beneath his feet.... When nature herself was awaiting the arrival of a warrior...."

We then see instructions being given to kill an eighth man, who has left Golconda for Delhi. "He must not reach there alive," says the man plotting the death of the rider heading for Delhi.

The trailer then introduces Bobby Deol as Aurangazeb, who is seen saying, "This is the history I script. You want a throne or a death warrant?" even as he slays people.

Meanwhile, a member in the royal court is shown talking about the priceless Kohinoor diamond. "There is only one Kohinoor on this earth. To bring it home, we need a weapon of destiny like Lord Rama's arrow," he says, after which, Pawan Kalyan is presented.

Pawan Kalyan is seen delivering a punchline. He says,"You might have seen tigers that hunt goats. Now, you will see a royal tiger hunting other tigers."

The trailer also gives the impression that Panchami (Nidhi Agerwal) is being held captive and is waiting to be released. She seeks the help of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (Pawan Kalyan). The trailer also shows Bobby Deol taking on Pawan Kalyan.

It may be recalled that director Jyothi Krisna had told IANS in an earlier interview that they had shot the film in 200 days.

"This is a 16th century story. Bobby Deol plays Aurangazeb in the film. It is a story that happened during Mughal rule. It is based on a small incident that happened back then. It is an untold back story. The film will be part fiction, part fact. We have clubbed both and made this film. Pawan Kalyan plays a Robinhood kind of character in this film. He plays a thief," Jyothi Krisna had disclosed.

The film's first part, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 Sword Vs Spirit', which was originally scheduled to hit screens on June 12 this year, is now slated to hit screens on July 24.

The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S. and production design by Thota Tharani. Editing for the film is by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.

Apart from Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Aggarwal and Bobby Deol, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will also feature Nassar, Sathyaraj, Thalaivasal Vijay, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju and Sunil among many others.