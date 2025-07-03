Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Report Warns S. Korea’s Population Could Fall to 7.5M by 2125

2025-07-03 03:58:38
(MENAFN) South Korea’s population could plummet by as much as 85% over the next century, according to a new report released Wednesday.

The Korean Peninsula Population Institute for Future, a Seoul-based think tank, warned that if current demographic trends persist, the nation's population could shrink to just 15% of its current size by 2125. In the worst-case scenario, South Korea’s population could fall to a staggering 7.53 million, down from its current total of 51.68 million, as reported by media.

The institute’s projections were based on key factors such as birth rates, death rates, and immigration trends.

Even under the most optimistic scenario, South Korea's population would still drop by more than 30%, reaching just 15.73 million. The median forecast suggests a population of 11.15 million by 2125.

Despite these grim projections, data from Statistics Korea showed some signs of optimism, with the country's birth rate spiking by 11.6% in January. The 23,947 newborns recorded marked the highest January increase since records began in 1981, and the number of births has been rising for seven consecutive months.

