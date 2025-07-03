Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
French PM withstands eighth no confidence vote


2025-07-03 03:33:29
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou successfully withstood his eighth no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday, according to local reports.

The motion, led by the Socialist Party and backed by the broader left-wing coalition, criticized Bayrou for not presenting legislation to debate raising the retirement age to 64, as reported by French news broadcast.

The censure motion garnered 189 votes, falling short of the 289 required to oust Bayrou’s government.

Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party abstained from voting but hinted at a possible no-confidence challenge during upcoming budget discussions in the autumn.

