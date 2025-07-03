403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
French PM withstands eighth no confidence vote
(MENAFN) French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou successfully withstood his eighth no-confidence vote in the National Assembly on Tuesday, according to local reports.
The motion, led by the Socialist Party and backed by the broader left-wing coalition, criticized Bayrou for not presenting legislation to debate raising the retirement age to 64, as reported by French news broadcast.
The censure motion garnered 189 votes, falling short of the 289 required to oust Bayrou’s government.
Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party abstained from voting but hinted at a possible no-confidence challenge during upcoming budget discussions in the autumn.
The motion, led by the Socialist Party and backed by the broader left-wing coalition, criticized Bayrou for not presenting legislation to debate raising the retirement age to 64, as reported by French news broadcast.
The censure motion garnered 189 votes, falling short of the 289 required to oust Bayrou’s government.
Meanwhile, Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party abstained from voting but hinted at a possible no-confidence challenge during upcoming budget discussions in the autumn.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment