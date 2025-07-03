ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 56% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 71% and amounted to SEK 255.8 (149.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.8 (6.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 67% to SEK 260.6 (155.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 61% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 776.1 (483.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 56% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 791.0 (507.0) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2025 increased by 58% to SEK 1,514.7 (961.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows: