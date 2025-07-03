ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2025
|
Regions, MSEK
|
25-jun
|
24-jun
|
Change
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2024
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
23,6
|
22,7
|
4 %
|
76,3
|
73,4
|
4 %
|
153,6
|
141,5
|
9 %
|
Central Europe
|
80,6
|
41,3
|
95 %
|
218,1
|
136,3
|
60 %
|
414,5
|
255,8
|
62 %
|
East Europe
|
25,3
|
32,0
|
-21 %
|
88,7
|
97,8
|
-9 %
|
185,9
|
191,6
|
-3 %
|
South & West Europe
|
45,8
|
29,1
|
57 %
|
137,3
|
89,7
|
53 %
|
262,2
|
160,3
|
64 %
|
The Baltics
|
8,1
|
6,7
|
21 %
|
28,0
|
23,7
|
18 %
|
56,7
|
47,5
|
19 %
|
North America
|
40,8
|
14,3
|
185 %
|
140,0
|
46,0
|
204 %
|
252,6
|
81,4
|
210 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
29,8
|
2,7
|
1004 %
|
82,3
|
12,9
|
538 %
|
148,1
|
25,3
|
485 %
|
Africa
|
1,8
|
1,1
|
64 %
|
5,2
|
3,5
|
50 %
|
10,2
|
6,9
|
48 %
|
Zinzino
|
255,8
|
149,9
|
71 %
|
776,1
|
483,3
|
61 %
|
1 483,8
|
910,3
|
63 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
4,8
|
6,0
|
-20 %
|
14,9
|
23,7
|
-37 %
|
30,9
|
51,3
|
-40 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
260,6
|
155,9
|
67 %
|
791,0
|
507,0
|
56 %
|
1 514,7
|
961,6
|
58 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, [email protected]
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, [email protected]
Pictures for publication free of charge : [email protected]
Certified Adviser : DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
