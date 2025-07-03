403
Brazil's B3 Falters As Fiscal Tensions And Banking Pressure Offset Commodity Gains
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 closed lower on July 3, 2025, as official market data and charts show the Ibovespa index fell 0.36% to 139,050.93 points.
The index briefly surpassed 140,000 in early trading but reversed as fiscal caution and banking sector weakness outweighed gains in mining and oil. The US dollar dropped 0.75% to 5.4202 reais, its lowest level since August, reflecting strong foreign currency inflows.
Fiscal uncertainty dominated the session. Investors reacted to ongoing disputes between Brazil's legislative and executive branches over changes to the IOF tax.
The finance minister stated that the government's legal action at the Supreme Court aimed to clarify, not politicize, the issue. The president described the move as necessary to ensure effective governance.
These developments kept traders cautious, especially as the banking sector, a heavyweight in the index, faced renewed pressure. Industrial production data released during the day showed a 0.5% decline in May from April, marking a second consecutive monthly drop.
However, output rose 3.3% compared to May 2024, matching market expectations. A cyberattack on a technology provider affected six financial institutions, but authorities confirmed no impact on client accounts or internal balances.
Commodity-linked stocks provided some support. Iron ore prices closed above $100 per ton for the first time since May, lifting mining and steel companies. CSN led the winners, rising 6.13%, followed by Usiminas with a 5.37% gain.
Bradespar and Vale also advanced, with Vale up nearly 4%. Petrobras shares climbed about 2% as Brent crude rose almost 3% to $69.11 per barrel. Cyclical and consumer stocks suffered the most.
Assaí dropped 7.52%, the steepest loss, as rising interest rates and portfolio shifts hit the sector. Magazine Luiza fell 6.59%, and Smartfit lost 6.06%. These declines reflected a broader move away from rate-sensitive stocks at the start of the month.
Trading volume reached 801.7 million shares, above recent averages, indicating active repositioning. No official data on ETF inflows or outflows appeared for the day, but foreign investors continued to favor large-cap and defensive stocks.
Global peers showed mixed results. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set new records, while the Dow Jones edged lower. European markets closed mixed amid UK political uncertainty, and the ECB signaled a pause in rate cuts.
Asian markets diverged, with Japan's Nikkei down 0.56% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.62%. Technical analysis of the daily chart reveals the Ibovespa remains in an uptrend but faces resistance near 140,000.
The 20-day moving average supports the price, while the 50- and 200-day averages confirm the trend. The RSI stands near 57, indicating mild bullish momentum but not overbought conditions.
The MACD shows a recent bullish crossover, though the histogram suggests momentum is flattening. Bollinger Bands place the price near the upper band, signaling possible short-term resistance. Volume confirms the significance of the recent moves.
The Ibovespa underperformed global benchmarks as local fiscal and regulatory risks overshadowed commodity strength. The market's direction will depend on how authorities resolve fiscal disputes and whether commodity prices remain supportive.
