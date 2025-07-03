Moscow Highlights Strong Ties With Baku, Despite External Discontent

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Russia and Azerbaijan maintain a relationship characterized by strategic partnership, Azernews reports, citing Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as she said in an interview with Tass.

Zakharova acknowledged the close ties between the two nations but noted that there are forces displeased with this alliance. She added that despite such opposition, the partnership continues to be a cornerstone of regional stability and cooperation.