Bulgaria Hosts Key Annual Conference For Military Attachés (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The annual conference of the heads of military attaché services at the foreign missions of the Republic of Bulgaria was held on July 1, Trend reports via the country's Defense Ministry.

Admiral Emil Eftimov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Radostin Iliev, Deputy Defense Minister, inaugurated the sitting and praised the attache's work.

In his opening remarks, the Chief of Defence emphasized that the military attaché services play a crucial role in fostering favorable conditions for the development and strengthening of relations between the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria and allied and partner countries.

“Significant efforts have been made to deepen cooperation in the military and defense industry sectors, to advance the capability development of the Bulgarian Armed Forces in line with national policies at NATO and EU level,” Admiral Eftimov noted. He added that ongoing negative trends in the geopolitical environment and persistent conflicts in some of the accredited countries have made it necessary for the attachés abroad to focus primarily on developing and supporting coordination efforts in military and military-technical cooperation.

Deputy Minister of Defence Radostin Iliev stated that the complex and rapidly evolving security environment requires increased effort. He added that the work of the heads of military attaché services is undeniably essential for the smooth execution of tasks and that their support in crisis regions is of vital importance.

“Your work contributes to situational analysis and helps state and military leadership make informed decisions,” the Deputy Minister said.“We must respond adequately to the challenges we face. Based on this, we are building and developing the necessary defense capabilities to effectively counter all possible risks and threats to both international and national security,” he stressed.

Brigadier General Venelin Venev, Director of the Military Intelligence Service, presented details on the work of the military attaché services during the first half of the year. He noted that the meeting aims to provide an opportunity to discuss current and important issues related to the country's security and defense policy. Brigadier General Venev expressed gratitude for the support the Service receives from the Ministry of Defence and the Defence Staff. He stated that the results of the attachés' work are evident and contribute to raising the international profile of Bulgaria.

Representatives of the Ministry of Defence and Brigadier General Danail Baev, Director of Intelligence at the Military Staff of the European Union, delivered reports on current topics and issues related to regional and bilateral military cooperation, as well as the challenges facing the intelligence community.

This year's conference brought together 28 heads of military attaché services representing Bulgaria in 46 countries around the world.