Real Estate Agent Sander Scott Of Net Real Estate Shares Insights As Waterfront Lot Expert In Hellonation

How do I know if land is buildable? This is a question many prospective buyers ask when exploring property along Lake Leelanau's scenic shoreline. In an expert article featured in HelloNation , Sander Scott of Net Real Estate outlines what to check before buying waterfront property to determine whether it's suitable for residential development.

Scott emphasizes that buildability is about more than just lot size or appearance. Buyers must evaluate zoning regulations, soil conditions, environmental protections, and access to essential infrastructure before moving forward. Understanding these factors ensures that buyers can realistically achieve their vision for a lakeside home while complying with local and state guidelines.

Key considerations include verifying local setbacks, performing a percolation test to assess septic system viability, and consulting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy for site-specific restrictions. Equally important is confirming access to roads and utilities, which can significantly impact costs and construction timelines.

Scott recommends working with a knowledgeable local agent to navigate these complexities. His detailed breakdown in HelloNation, Determining the Buildability of a Waterfront Lot in Leelanau , helps buyers make informed decisions about lakefront real estate in Northern Michigan.

