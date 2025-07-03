Real Estate Investment Process Fully Digitised, Using Advanced Tech And AI

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The real estate investment process is now fully digitised, utilising advanced technology and artificial intelligence (AI). This includes everything from initial idea conceptualisation to electronic contract signing and property investment, said Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli, Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

Delivering the opening remarks at the 'Real Estate Investor's Journey in Qatar' forum yesterday, Eng. Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidli highlighted the country's commitment to fostering a dynamic and efficient real estate investment environment. He outlined significant strides in streamlining processes, leveraging technology, and addressing investor concerns.

Commenting about the key initiatives and achievements, Al Obaidli said the Real Estate Regulatory Authority has conducted over 50 meetings with government and private entities to understand and overcome challenges faced by investors, particularly concerning residency and title deeds. This feedback-driven approach aims to redesign the investor's journey to be more efficient and is aligned with Qatar's vision.

The goal has been to redesign the investor's journey into a fully digital experience that leverages artificial intelligence and unified data sources to provide a smoother and more efficient investment process-one that enhances transparency and improves procedural efficiency in support of the country's business environment, he added.

The investor's journey is characterised by being fully automated using the latest technological techniques and employing artificial intelligence.

He emphasised that AI is no longer optional but a fundamental tool, evident by the introduction of the Smart Real Estate Advisor which provides tailored recommendations to investors based on their needs.

Al Obaidli further noted that following the real estate boom associated with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar's real estate sector is experiencing a significant recovery. Preliminary data for the first quarter of 2025 shows an increase in sales transactions, reaching the highest level since 2022.

“To enhance transparency and accessibility, we are now working to unifying data sources through a unified digital real estate platform that will display real estate indicators, simplify procedures and increases transparency,” he added.

Regarding residency and investment promotion he explained that the real estate investment in Qatar offers more than just financial returns; it provides broad opportunities for integration into the local community and benefits from real estate-linked residency. Approximately 98% of applicants for real estate residency in Qatar have received approval.

The Authority is also actively promoting approved real estate projects through an integrated plan with Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (IPA Qatar) and stakeholders, aiming to highlight promising real estate opportunities and enhance Qatar's attractiveness as a regional and global investment hub. The Authority has activated laws and regulations to ensure more efficient organisation. This includes the licensing committee and the committee for non-Qatari ownership and utilisation of real estate. The committee for resolving real estate disputes has also been activated with a strong emphasis on enforcing penalties for unlicensed real estate activities as stipulated in Law No. 6 of 2014 and its amendments.

The Authority's new building will feature a comprehensive complex to serve investors, including a dedicated investor support unit in coordination with the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Interior, and other relevant entities, Al Obaidli noted.

As part of Qatar's efforts to enhance transparency and governance in the real estate sector, the Real Estate Regulatory Authority launched the Qatar Real Estate Platform, a modern digital infrastructure that provides access to reliable data and supports investors and decision-makers with accurate and transparent information.

The platform provides up-to-date data on real estate transactions and indicators to support decision-makers and investors.

The platform is one of the key initiatives to achieve this transformation as it consolidates data from official sources and makes it accessible and intuitive to users through a vision that focuses on building a smart and digitally advanced real estate sector.