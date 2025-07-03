403
Dr. Sougand Akbarian From Iran Visits Marwah Studios, Honored With Life Membership Of IFTC
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India: Renowned Iranian writer, translator, TEDx speaker, publisher, and professor Dr. Sougand Akbarian visited Marwah Studios, adding another remarkable chapter to the ongoing cultural exchange between India and Iran. The visit, hosted under the aegis of the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum, witnessed a dynamic and enriching interaction highlighting the power of art and literature in strengthening international relations.
During her visit, a special program was recorded at Radio Noida 107.4 FM, where Dr. Akbarian shared her profound insights on literature, education, and the role of media in cultural diplomacy. The conversation was both engaging and thought-provoking, reflecting her diverse experiences and commitment to cross-cultural understanding.
Welcoming the esteemed guest, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum, emphasized,“The Indo Iran Film and Cultural Forum is dedicated to nurturing friendship and collaboration between India and Iran through art, culture, and media. Dr. Sougand Akbarian's visit is a valuable step in this direction.”
As a token of appreciation and recognition, Dr. Akbarian was conferred with the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film & Television). The honor reflects her outstanding contribution to literature, academia, and cultural exchange.
The visit marks another milestone in the cultural initiatives led by Marwah Studios, further reinforcing its position as a hub of global artistic cooperation and creative dialogue.
