The Russian army also lost 10,986 tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,936 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 29,815 (+21) artillery systems, 1,427 MLR systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,098 (+144) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,436 cruise missiles, a submarine, 53,887 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,922 (+1) units of specialized equipment.

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 2, as of 22:00, 140 combat clashes have been documented at the frontlines.