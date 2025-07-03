Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Suffers Another 1,000 Casualties, Loses 21 Artillery Systems In Ukraine In Past Day

Russia Suffers Another 1,000 Casualties, Loses 21 Artillery Systems In Ukraine In Past Day


2025-07-03 02:05:02
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

The Russian army also lost 10,986 tanks (+1 in the past day), 22,936 (+5) armored fighting vehicles, 29,815 (+21) artillery systems, 1,427 MLR systems, 1,191 air defense systems, 420 warplanes, 340 helicopters, 43,098 (+144) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,436 cruise missiles, a submarine, 53,887 (+101) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 3,922 (+1) units of specialized equipment.



 Read also: Kallas once again calls on China to stop supporting Russia's war , which threatens European security

The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on July 2, as of 22:00, 140 combat clashes have been documented at the frontlines.

