Qatar Unveils Crystal Walkway: The Longest Air-Conditioned Tourist Path

Photo Feature DOHA, July 3 (KUNA) -- On Gewan Island in the Qatari capital Doha, the Crystal Walkway has become a new tourist destination, featuring a collection of crystals embedded in the walkway floor, adding a sense of spirit and beauty to the path. The Crystal Walkway stretches 450 meters in length, making it the longest air-conditioned walkway in Qatar, lined with restaurants, cafes, shops, tropical plants, and shaded by large canopies throughout the walkway. (end) sss

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.