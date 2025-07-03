Russian Interference Expected In Election On Ukraine's Border
In both of the recent elections pro-European forces scraped to victory, thanks to a strong turnout among Moldovan diaspora voters, primarily in Western Europe and North America. And in both elections, Russian interference was a significant factor. This is unlikely to change in the upcoming parliamentary vote. Moldova is too important a battleground in Russia's campaign to rebuild a Soviet-style sphere of influence in eastern Europe.
Wedged between EU and NATO member Romania to the west and Ukraine to the east, Moldova has its own aspirations for EU accession. But with a breakaway region in Transnistria, which is host to a Russian military base and“peacekeeping force” and whose population is leaning heavily towards Russia, this will not be a straightforward path to membership.
What's more, a Euro-skeptic and Moscow-friendly government after the next elections might allow the Kremlin to increase its military presence in the region and thereby pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Romania. While not quite equivalent to Russia's unsinkable aircraft carrier of Kaliningrad , a more Russia-friendly Moldovan government would be a major strategic asset for Moscow.
Unsurprisingly, Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, and her Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky have little doubt that further destabilization is at the top of Russia's agenda. Fears about a Russian escalation in the months before the elections are neither new nor unfounded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment