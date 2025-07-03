Russian Interference Expected In Election On Ukraine's Border

MENAFN - Asia Times) When Moldovans go to the polls in parliamentary elections on September 28, it will be the third time in less than a year – after a referendum on future EU membership and presidential elections last autumn.

In both of the recent elections pro-European forces scraped to victory, thanks to a strong turnout among Moldovan diaspora voters, primarily in Western Europe and North America. And in both elections, Russian interference was a significant factor. This is unlikely to change in the upcoming parliamentary vote. Moldova is too important a battleground in Russia's campaign to rebuild a Soviet-style sphere of influence in eastern Europe.

Wedged between EU and NATO member Romania to the west and Ukraine to the east, Moldova has its own aspirations for EU accession. But with a breakaway region in Transnistria, which is host to a Russian military base and“peacekeeping force” and whose population is leaning heavily towards Russia, this will not be a straightforward path to membership.

What's more, a Euro-skeptic and Moscow-friendly government after the next elections might allow the Kremlin to increase its military presence in the region and thereby pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Romania. While not quite equivalent to Russia's unsinkable aircraft carrier of Kaliningrad , a more Russia-friendly Moldovan government would be a major strategic asset for Moscow.

Unsurprisingly, Moldova's president, Maia Sandu, and her Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky have little doubt that further destabilization is at the top of Russia's agenda. Fears about a Russian escalation in the months before the elections are neither new nor unfounded.