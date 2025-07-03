Planisware accelerates its development in Asia and announces the opening of an office in Seoul

Paris, France, July 3, 2025 - Planisware, a leading B2B provider of SaaS in the rapidly growing Project Economy market, announces the opening of an office in Seoul. This move aligns with the company's international development strategy, and strengthens its footprint in Asia, where it already has a presence in Singapore and Japan.

Ranked among the OECD's most innovative countries, South Korea represents a high-potential market for Planisware. The country boasts a dynamic economy, driven by cutting-edge industries such as electronics, chemicals, life sciences and industrial equipment. These are all sectors in which Planisware has recognized expertise and a solid portfolio of international customers.

The opening of this office aims to forge relationships with new South Korean players, providing them with local support, while consolidating links with existing customers, notably subsidiaries of major international groups. This local presence will enable more effective support for their digital transformation and the management of complex projects, particularly in the financial, telecoms, industrial and public sectors.

"Asia is a major strategic hub for Planisware," says Loïc Sautour , CEO of Planisware. "The opening of this third office in Asia marks an important step in our regional expansion. This latest inauguration in South Korea will enable us to support our growth in an economy renowned for its technological excellence and industrial dynamism. I am delighted to welcome Victor Mercier as head of this new office. His experience, in-depth knowledge of our solutions and ability to support our customers' transformation will be invaluable assets in accelerating our development in South Korea."

Yves Humblot , co-founder of Planisware, adds: "South Korea offers a unique environment, at the crossroads of innovation, industrial excellence and digitalization. This new office will enable us to better serve our customers and forge strong partnerships with key local players."

With over 15 years' experience in complex project management and digital transformation, Victor Mercier joined Planisware in 2021. He held the position of Project Director for over four years before taking over the management of the South Korean subsidiary. Prior to this, he spent over seven years with Accenture, where he carried out numerous consulting projects in the energy, industry and infrastructure sectors, developing recognized expertise in IT project management, agile methods and change management. An engineering graduate of IMT Atlantique (2010), he brings solid expertise in digital transformation and complex project management.



Contact

Investor Relations: Benoit d'Amécourt

...

+33 6 75 51 41 47

Media: Brunswick Group

Hugues Boëton / Tristan Roquet Montégon

...

+33 6 79 99 27 15 / +33 6 37 00 52 57

About Planisware

Planisware is a leading business-to-business (“B2B”) provider of Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) in the rapidly growing Project Economy. Planisware's mission is to provide solutions that help organizations transform how they strategize, plan and deliver their projects, project portfolios, programs and products.

With circa 750 employees across 18 offices, Planisware operates at significant scale serving around 600 organizational clients in a wide range of verticals and functions across more than 30 countries worldwide. Planisware's clients include large international companies, medium-sized businesses and public sector entities.

Planisware is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A, ISIN code FR001400PFU4, ticker symbol“PLNW”).

For more information, visit planisware.co and connect with Planisware on LinkedIn .

Attachment

Planisware accelerates its development in Asia and announces the opening of an office in Seoul