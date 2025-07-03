UP Kabaddi Player Brijesh Solanki, 22, Dies Of Rabies Weeks After Puppy Bite

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a deeply tragic case, 22-year-old Kabaddi player Brijesh Solanki from Uttar Pradesh died of rabies, weeks after being bitten by a stray puppy he had rescued from a drain. A promising state-level athlete and gold medallist, Brijesh was being groomed for the Pro Kabaddi League . His death has sparked shock and concern across social media and raised urgent questions about awareness around rabies prevention.

According to a Times of India report, Brijesh did not take the anti-rabies vaccine after the minor bite, believing it to be harmless. His family said he did not realise the seriousness of the injury and mistook the early symptoms for a routine sports injury.

“He pulled a puppy out of a drain and it bit him lightly. He didn't think it was serious,” said his brother, Sandeep Kumar, speaking to news agency ANI.“We had never even heard of a rabies case. By the time symptoms appeared, it was too late.”

The first signs of illness appeared on June 26, when Brijesh began feeling numbness during practice. His condition quickly worsened. He was taken to a district hospital and then shifted to a private facility in Noida. But as his condition deteriorated, he reportedly developed hydrophobia - a classic symptom of rabies.

“He became scared of water, and only then did doctors suspect it was rabies,” said Sandeep.“We were denied proper treatment at several government hospitals. By the time we reached Noida, it was already too late.”

Brijesh passed away on Saturday, en route to a faith healer in Mathura. A heartbreaking video of the young athlete in a delirious state circulated online a day after his death, leaving many questioning the lack of public health awareness and access to timely treatment.

Following his death, health officials visited Farana village and vaccinated at least 29 people as a precaution. A local awareness drive has also been launched.

“He was our most promising player,” said Praveen Kumar, Brijesh's coach.“He thought the pain in his arm was from regular kabaddi practice. He didn't realise how serious that small bite could be.”

The family has now appealed to the government for support.“Brijesh was the sole breadwinner. We request that the government give us a job to help us survive,” Sandeep added.