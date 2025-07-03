Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Supports Israel Amid West Bank Annexation Calls

2025-07-03 02:00:29
(MENAFN) The United States reaffirmed its support for Israel and its national security choices on Wednesday, even as leading Israeli officials advocated for the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

However, American officials avoided addressing whether the current administration still endorses a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian dispute.

When asked by a news agency about Israeli ministers urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to swiftly move forward with annexing the West Bank, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce redirected the inquiry to the White House.

“Our position regarding Israel, the choices it makes, is that we stand with Israel and its decisions and how it views its own internal security,” she stated.

When pressed on whether the United States continues to advocate for a two-state solution, Bruce indicated that President Donald Trump maintains a “realistic” view of the existing situation.

“Clearly, Gaza is an uninhabitable place. It needs to be rebuilt with the help of Arab partners,” she said.

“We don’t have a ceasefire yet. Hopefully, that will change. But that is getting quite ahead of the dynamic in general. So that is what the president is focused on.”

On the same day, fourteen ministers from Netanyahu’s Likud Party issued a formal request to the prime minister to enact immediate annexation of the occupied territory.

The appeal, made public by far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the social media platform X, called for the administration to “apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria (West Bank) before the end of the Knesset summer session,” which concludes on July 27.

