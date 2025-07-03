Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Storms in New South Wales Cause Power Outages

Storms in New South Wales Cause Power Outages


2025-07-03 01:57:43
(MENAFN) Persistent rainfall and fierce winds have resulted in power outages for thousands across Australia, while several flights were scrapped in New South Wales, according to a news agency on Wednesday.

Numerous districts along the central and southern coasts of New South Wales experienced intense weather due to a low-pressure system, which brought powerful gusts and significant rainfall, the news agency noted.

Officials raised urgent alerts for sudden flooding in several zones, as the intense winds caused damage to electrical infrastructure, cutting power to approximately 35,000 residences and businesses.

The combination of strong winds and downpours disrupted operations at Sydney Airport, where more than a dozen domestic flights were either canceled or postponed.

Several international routes bound for New Zealand, China, and India were also affected, as per the broadcaster.

Meanwhile, Water NSW cautioned that the Warragamba Dam is nearing its maximum level and may undergo a moderate overflow during the night. Other smaller dams in Sydney—such as Cataract, Nepean, Cordeaux, Avon, and Woronora—had already started to spill overnight.

New South Wales remains under the grip of intense storms, adding to a sequence of destructive weather episodes that have plagued Australia’s east coast earlier in the year.

Back in May, government officials stated that a historic flood event had damaged 10,000 structures in New South Wales, affecting around 50,000 individuals and resulting in the deaths of five people.

MENAFN03072025000045017167ID1109755039

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search