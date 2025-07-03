Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From Terror Attack to War Zone Nothing Stopped Rajveer Singh From Creating Historic Records

From Terror Attack to War Zone Nothing Stopped Rajveer Singh From Creating Historic Records


2025-07-03 01:47:24
(MENAFN- Liker Series) Rajveer Singh Makes History with Rajveer X India’s Luxury Drive: A 10,101 KM in a Luxury Caravan Journey Across India

Rajveer X India’s Luxury Drive has emerged as a groundbreaking digital movement and luxury travel sensation, capturing national attention and dominating online media. This historic journey, driven by Rajveer Singh (@rajveer.live), is India’s first and only 10,101 km in a luxury caravan expedition where a solo content creator experienced a staycation at every single property of one hotel group—The LaLiT Group —across the country.

A Journey of Grit, Grandeur, and Glory

Flagged off from The LaLiT Mumbai on April 13, the drive remained true to its planned route even after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. Rajveer continued his journey with undeterred spirit, visiting The LaLiT Srinagar from May 4 to 6, boldly portraying Kashmir’s beauty and hospitality to the world.

On May 7, while traveling from Kashmir toward Kartarpur, he witnessed Operation Sindoor—a strategic Indian security operation. Just a day later, in Amritsar at 2 AM on May 8, Rajveer experienced a blackout caused by Pakistan’s drone attack, which was neutralized by India's defense systems—proving again that no force could derail this record-breaking journey.

Highways That Shaped the Journey

Best Overall Route: Kerala to Goa – Stunning landscapes, perfect roads, cultural richness.

Most Challenging Route: Goa to Mumbai – Marred by congestion, poor road quality, and delays.

Best Route for Night Travel: Jaipur to Delhi Expressway – Excellent lighting, security, and smooth driving.


Unforgettable Stays at The LaLiT Properties

Rajveer rated these three properties as the most exceptional:

The LaLiT Srinagar – Hospitality that touched the soul, with breathtaking lake views.

The LaLiT Kolkata – A perfect blend of tradition, comfort, and warmth.

The LaLiT Bekal – Immersive serenity, coastal charm, and meticulous service.


Brands That Fueled the Legacy

The campaign was proudly powered by U&I Entertainment and Designistic Global pvt ltd , backed by over 20 esteemed brands, including:

Red Chief, Team Wizard Media, Being You Always, Body Profuse, Krunchillo, French Essence, Andros Food, Bright Outdoor Media, Josh Bharat Media and many more

Designistic Global Media was the post production partner who played a crucial role in transforming the journey into a cinematic experience.

Support from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Kashmir Tourism, and The LaLiT Group as official hospitality partner gave this campaign national strength and significance.

People, Power, and Unprecedented Support

This journey brought together a constellation of influencers and thought leaders:

Creators like Mister Tikku, Dil Se Foodie, Bhookad_Singh and many more joined in city after city.

Entrepreneurs such as Dr. Vishal Kalra, Yukit Vora, Harmeet Singh Gupta, and MasterChef Ishijyot Surri rallied behind the initiative.

In Udaipur, Rajveer had the honor of meeting Maharaja Dr. Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, adding royal recognition to this prestigious tour.


Numbers That Speak Volumes

10,101 km covered, 12 luxury stays at The LaLiT Group, 250+ posts and 1,500+ Instagram stories, 100+ million digital impressions.


A Legacy of Firsts

1st content creator to stay at every property of a hotel group in a single country in less than 33 days

1st to drive 10,101 km accross the country in a luxury caravan

1st to continue with a national drive plan even during a regional terror attack & National War With Pakistan.




MENAFN03072025005698012489ID1109755031

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search