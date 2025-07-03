Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Lawmakers Slam US Over F-35 Jet Price Hike

2025-07-03 01:12:12
(MENAFN) A surge in the acquisition expenses for US-manufactured F-35 fighter aircraft has sparked intense backlash from lawmakers across Switzerland.

Back in 2022, the Swiss government finalized a USD7.4 billion agreement to acquire 36 F-35A jets. Yet, in the time since, the US government has requested an increase in payment, attributing the hike to growing energy prices, increased raw material costs, and inflation.

Swiss authorities were subsequently notified of the need for this additional financial contribution.

Reportedly, the Swiss administration has calculated that the request from the US could lead to supplementary charges amounting to approximately USD1.7 billion.

Switzerland’s Defense Ministry emphasized that a "fixed price" had been clearly defined in the agreement inked on Sept. 19, 2022.

Nonetheless, it acknowledged that the contract offers no legal avenue for enforcement, prompting ongoing diplomatic discussions.

The ministry also cautioned that the entire purchase could be scrapped if no satisfactory resolution is reached.

Urs Loher, who leads Armasuisse, the Swiss federal agency responsible for defense procurement, stated: "A contract is a contract. With the procurement of the F-35A fighter aircraft, we're suddenly faced with a different reality, despite a clear fixed price."

Numerous members of Switzerland’s parliament, spanning several political factions, have condemned the American move to raise the price of the jets.

Fabian Molina, representing the Social Democratic Party, declared on the social media platform BlueSky that "lies and deception" had been employed to secure approval for the F-35 acquisition.

The situation continues to fuel political tension in Switzerland as the government navigates its options amid this unexpected demand from the United States.

