Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Uncovers Rapido Bike Taxi Operating Illegally In Mumbai, Divides Internet
The minister, posing as a regular commuter, used the Rapido app to book a bike taxi, which arrived within minutes at Babu Genu Chowk near Mantralaya, the state's administrative hub. The vehicle, bearing registration number MH 01 EU 8501, was found to be part of the company's fleet, despite a Bombay High Court order in January 2024 banning Rapido's services in Maharashtra due to a lack of a valid license.Also Read | Nykaa share price falls over 4% on ₹1,200 crore block deal buzz
Sarnaik paid ₹500 to the rider and refrained from taking action against him.“Filing a case against a poor man like you won't help. Our fight is against the companies misusing such platforms,” he told the driver.
The minister's move, however, has divided public opinion on social media. While many praised him for taking matters into his own hands and exposing a breach of the law , others questioned whether this was a publicity stunt.
A user praised the minister,“At least someone's doing the job.”
“Wow sir,” another user wrote on X.Also Read | 'AI Hallucinates': Sam Altman warns about putting blind faith in ChatGPT
However, there was a section of the internet who were not convinced. While several users called it a publicity stunt, others asked why not regularise it instead of banning it?
Another user asked if it was a PR stunt,“Pathetic publicity stunt that doesn't even address the real problems faced by commuters. Just resign so we can take our chances with the next person.”
“What is wrong with app-based bike taxis? These are cheap, fast and convenient mode, why not regularise it instead of banning it?” asked the third user on X.
The incident has not only put the spotlight on Rapido's continued operations despite the ban but also raised uncomfortable questions about the transport department's oversight.Also Read | US woman uses ChatGPT to pay off nearly ₹20 lakh in credit card debt
Rapido, known for offering low-cost rides, was barred from operating in the state earlier this year after failing to furnish proof of legal permissions in court. The Bombay High Court had ordered the suspension of its two-wheeler taxi, parcel, and auto services, and the company agreed to comply starting 1:00 PM on the day of the verdict.
