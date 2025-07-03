Afghan Ministry Signs Mou To Assist Returnees, Poor

MENAFN - Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 3 (NNN-BNA) – The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a local aid agency, to assist returnees, displaced people, and needy families, the ministry said in a statement, yesterday.

According to the MoU, over 952,000 U.S. dollars will be raised, to benefit 210,140 people, the statement said.

The agency will distribute foodstuffs and implement public utility projects in the provinces of Kabul, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Bamiyan, Daykundi, Herat, Farah, Badghis, and Ghor.

The Afghan interim government has called on local and international organisations to invest in the country, to address its economic hardship and create jobs.– NNN-BNA