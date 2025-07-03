Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Afghan Ministry Signs Mou To Assist Returnees, Poor

Afghan Ministry Signs Mou To Assist Returnees, Poor


2025-07-03 01:06:31
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) KABUL, Jul 3 (NNN-BNA) – The Afghan Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a local aid agency, to assist returnees, displaced people, and needy families, the ministry said in a statement, yesterday.

According to the MoU, over 952,000 U.S. dollars will be raised, to benefit 210,140 people, the statement said.

The agency will distribute foodstuffs and implement public utility projects in the provinces of Kabul, Kapisa, Panjshir, Parwan, Wardak, Logar, Paktia, Paktika, Khost, Ghazni, Bamiyan, Daykundi, Herat, Farah, Badghis, and Ghor.

The Afghan interim government has called on local and international organisations to invest in the country, to address its economic hardship and create jobs.– NNN-BNA

MENAFN03072025000200011047ID1109754955

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search