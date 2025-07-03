Denmark's EU Presidency Could Help Open Negotiation Clusters For Ukraine Korniienko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We had hoped to open the clusters in the first half of this year, but due to the politicization of the process and Hungary's blocking, this was not possible,” Korniienko said.

He expressed optimism that the Danish presidency, which began on July 1, will help remove remaining political barriers. According to Korniienko, the European Commission has already confirmed that Ukraine is ready to begin the first negotiation cluster.

“The European Commission and the majority of member states believe that Ukraine is ready to open this cluster. We are therefore working to eliminate the remaining political barriers within the country,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Denmark assumed the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on July 1, a term set to continue through December 31, 2025.

At present, Hungary remains the sole EU member state obstructing the opening of the first negotiation cluster in Ukraine's EU accession talks, despite support from the other 26 leaders at the June 26 summit.