Russian Drone Hits Apartment Block In Odesa
"Five people, including two children, blocked on the upper floors were rescued," he wrote on social media.
Three of the injured have been hospitalized.
According to the mayor, a preliminary inspection showed that part of the building was significantly damaged, which posed a risk to tenants.Read also: Lyceum teacher and her husband killed in Odesa drone strike
“After removing the affected structures, experts will run a detailed assessment of the building's condition, allowing us to determine further actions,” Trukhanov noted.
According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in the damaged nine-storey building from the 7th to the 9th floors.
“Rescuers evacuated 50 residents, 10 of whom, including two children, were evacauted with the help of special equipment. Unfortunately, four people were injured,” the post says.
The State Emergency Service's Invincibility Point has been deployed at the site, psychologists are working with those affected. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences, the rescue agency added.
As reported, Odesa was attacked by Russian drones overnight Thursday, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment