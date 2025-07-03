Russian Drone Hits Apartment Block In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Five people, including two children, blocked on the upper floors were rescued," he wrote on social media.

Three of the injured have been hospitalized.

According to the mayor, a preliminary inspection showed that part of the building was significantly damaged, which posed a risk to tenants.

“After removing the affected structures, experts will run a detailed assessment of the building's condition, allowing us to determine further actions,” Trukhanov noted.

According to the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out in the damaged nine-storey building from the 7th to the 9th floors.

“Rescuers evacuated 50 residents, 10 of whom, including two children, were evacauted with the help of special equipment. Unfortunately, four people were injured,” the post says.

The State Emergency Service's Invincibility Point has been deployed at the site, psychologists are working with those affected. Work is underway to eliminate the consequences, the rescue agency added.

As reported, Odesa was attacked by Russian drones overnight Thursday, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.