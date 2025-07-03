EAM S Jaishankar Meets FBI Director Kash Patel, Hails India-US Counter-Terror, Crime Cooperation

MENAFN - Live Mint) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington DC on Wednesday (local time). The minister expressed appreciation for cooperation between India and the US in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

“Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism,” Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, which was later re-posted by Patel too.

Earlier, Jaishankar in a meeting with US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said that they discussed the global situation and bilateral cooperation.

| Pete Hegseth thanks Jaishankar for strengthening Indo-US ties, defense pact

"Delighted to meet US DNI Tulsi Gabbard in Washington, DC this afternoon. A good exchange on the global situation and our bilateral cooperation," Jaishankar posted on X.

Meeting with US Energy Secretary

On Tuesday (local time), Jaishankar met with US Energy Secretary Chris Wright in Washington, DC, to discuss the energy transformation underway in India and discuss opportunities for a deeper energy partnership between the two nations.

In a post shared on X, Jaishankar stated,“A useful conversation with US Secretary Wright in Washington DC this evening. Spoke about the energy transformation underway in India. And opportunities for a deeper India-US energy partnership.”

| Quad ministers condemn Pahalgam attack, Jaishankar says 'India has every...'

The External Affairs Minister, who is visiting the US, also met Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth. The two discussed advancing the defence partnership between two nations, building on growing convergences of interests, capabilities, and responsibilities.

Jaishankar is on an official visit to the US at the invitation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. During the visit, he participated in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting (QFMM).

"Just finished a very productive meeting of Quad Foreign Ministers in Washington DC. Discussed how to make Quad more focused and impactful on contemporary opportunities and challenges. Today's gathering will strengthen strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and keep it free and open," he said in a post on X.

| Jaishankar warns Pak from US: 'Will exercise every right to defend Indians' Appreciate our strong cooperation in countering organised crime, drug trafficking and terrorism.

Jaishankar met US State Secretary Marco Rubio on the sidelines of Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting (QFFM) in Washington and discussed bilateral partnership between both countries in the field of security, critical technologies, connectivity, energy and mobility.

(With ANI inputs)



The meetings underscore the growing collaboration between India and the US in security and counter-terrorism efforts.

Energy transformation and partnership between India and the US is a key focus area for future cooperation. The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting aims to strengthen strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Key Takeaways