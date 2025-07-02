Bidding Set To Close On 4BR/2BA Home On 3.8± Acres In Spotsylvania County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

4025 Lee Hill School Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 22408

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of online only bidding on a 4 BR/2 BA home on 3.8 +/- acres with an excellent location near I-95 , hospital, VRE, commerce and development potential acreage on Monday, July 14 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“An estate has contracted us to market and sell this home that will make a primary residence or investment,” said Nicholls.“Bid now and make it yours.”“This property is conveniently located only .8 mile from Mills Dr. (Rt. 17), 1.7 miles from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 1.9 miles from Rt. 1, 2.5 miles from I-95, 3 miles from VRE, and a short drive to Richmond, Northern Virginia and The Northern Neck ,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.The online auction's date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.Date: The online only bidding begins to close on Monday, July 14, 2025 @ 12pm NOON (Eastern).Location of the property: 4025 Lee Hill School Dr., Fredericksburg, VA 224084 BR/2 BA home on 3.8 +/- acres in Spotsylvania County, VA.The home measures 1,733 +/- gross sf., and features a kitchen (no appliances), family room, living room, dining room, attic.Hardwood flooring & various others types of flooring; no carpet.Covered front porch.Heating: baseboard heaters & propane wall heater; Cooling: none.Bored well & gravity fed septic system; electric water heater.Gravel driveway.Electric: Rappahannock Electric Coop; Internet: VerizonFor more highlights and details, visit .The online only real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

