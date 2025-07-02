Brazil Exports Less, Imports More Machinery

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazilian machinery exports have declined in the year-to-date total and in May compared to the same period last year, according to data released on Wednesday (2) by the Brazilian Association of Machinery and Equipment Industry (Abimaq ). However, exports to the United Arab Emirates have increased by 121.2% this year compared to 2024.

In the year-to-date total, exports amounted to USD 4.7 billion, a decrease of 7.7% compared to 2024. In May, exports totaled USD 989 million, down 5.9% in the same comparison. Imports, on the other hand, reached USD 13.09 billion for the year, up 10.3%, and USD 2.675 billion in May, which is 2.9% more than in May 2024. The total net revenue for the year is BRL 119.6 billion [USD 22,000], an increase of 15.9%.

In a statement, Abimaq said that the domestic performance is recovering, and there is a forecast to close the year with a 3.7% growth in net sales revenue compared to 2024. However, exports and the increase in imports represent“worrying imbalances.”

“The decline in exports was mainly driven by the drop in sales of machinery for logistics, civil construction, and components. There was a significant reduction in exports to the United States (-18.3%) and North America in general, although there was growth to countries such as Argentina (+54.3%), China (+90.8%), and the UAE (+121.2%),” said Abimaq.

