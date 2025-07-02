403
QU's Physiotherapy Programme Gets International Accreditation
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The College of Health Sciences (CHS), Department of Rehabilitation Sciences, at Qatar University (QU), has announced that the Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy (BSc Physiotherapy) programme has been granted full international accreditation (2025–2030) by the World Physiotherapy Accreditation Body, effective February 2025.
The globally recognised leader for the physiotherapy profession, accredits entry-to-practice programmes to ensure alignment with international educational and professional standards. This recognition ensures that graduates are well-prepared to serve effectively in diverse healthcare systems both locally and globally, a statement said Wednesday.
The BSc in Physiotherapy programme at QU was launched in 2018 established to address a critical national need by contributing to the development of a qualified healthcare workforce, in alignment with the Qatar National Vision 2030.
As the first and only academic programme in Qatar that qualifies students to practice physiotherapy professionally, it represents a pioneering effort in the field of rehabilitation sciences within the country. The first cohort of 17 female students were graduated in 2022. To date, the programme has graduated a total of 49 physiotherapists, including 12 Qatari nationals.
The majority of the physiotherapy graduates are currently serving across major healthcare institutions in the country, including Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Sidra Medicine, and The View Hospital.
In a significant step towards enhancing gender diversity and inclusivity in the profession, the programme admitted its first cohort of male students in 2023.
Prof Asma al-Thani, vice-president for Health and Medical Sciences at QU, stated:“The international accreditation affirms the quality of education we provide and the dedication of our faculty and students.”
Prof Hanan Abdul Rahim, dean of the College of Health Sciences, said:“This accreditation reflects our commitment to academic quality and the rigorous preparation of our students to meet national and international standards. I thank our faculty, staff, students, alumni, and clinical partners for their contributions to this achievement. We remain focused on advancing rehabilitation sciences through continued collaboration and academic excellence.”
Dr Linzette Morris, head of the Department of Rehabilitation Sciences at QU, stated:“For Qatar, the accreditation of its only professional undergraduate physiotherapy programme signifies a strong step forward in building a world-class healthcare workforce aligned with national health priorities. For our students and graduates, it opens doors to global mobility and professional recognition, ensuring they are prepared to lead and innovate in diverse healthcare systems.”
