Qatar Stresses Commitment To Inclusive Development
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar reaffirmed its commitment to fostering partnerships and mobilising financing for inclusive development, expressing pride in hosting the Second Global Summit on Social Development this coming November.
The summit aims to enhance global dialogue and action toward inclusive social development and achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This message was delivered by HE the Minister of State for International Co-operation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser al-Misnad on financing inclusive and sustainable development. The session was co-organised by Qatar and Spain in co-operation with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), as part of the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Seville. The minister emphasised that achieving the SDGs requires effective international co-operation, especially to support vulnerable populations affected by poverty, conflict, and climate change. She stressed the urgent need for strong partnerships and sustained investment in education, healthcare, and social protection. She added that a real commitment is needed to leaving no one behind, with special attention to women, children, the elderly, and persons with disabilities. She underscored that Qatar continues to pursue its National Vision 2030 by building a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation, social justice, and inclusion. She said sustainable development indicators are being integrated into all national policies, with a strong emphasis on the family and expanding access to education and healthcare.
