Zoom Cares: Making Every Minute Count, New Humanitarian Grant To CARE
The need for humanitarian assistance has never been greater. The United Nations predicts that in 2025, 305 million people will need aid – the highest number in more than 50 years. CARE works in over 100 countries to support communities facing extreme poverty, natural disasters, conflicts, and humanitarian crises. In 2024, CARE reached over 50 million people with critical aid, including food, shelter, clean water, and medical supplies. CARE is often among the first to respond to disasters, helping people rebuild their lives when they need it most.
“This is one of the most challenging times in recent history for humanitarian organizations, with many facing critical funding shortfalls. As the need for help grows, corporate support is more important than ever. Support from partners like Zoom Cares is crucial – it means more people in crisis can receive the life-saving assistance they urgently need. We're deeply grateful for their commitment.” said Deepmala Mahla, Chief Humanitarian Officer at CARE .
