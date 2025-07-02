Moneyhero Group Launches First Annual Singsaver Best-Of Awards To Recognise Excellence In Personal Financial Products

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New awards programme highlights exceptional credit cards, digital banks, investments and insurances to help Singaporeans make smarter financial choices

SINGAPORE, July 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) (“MoneyHero” or the“Company”), a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia, today announced the launch of“SingSaver Best-Of Awards”, an annual awards programme recognising Singapore's most outstanding personal finance products.

The new awards programme will spotlight 45 exceptional personal finance products across categories including credit cards, digital banks, investing, and insurance. Each product will be rigorously evaluated by the MoneyHero Group team, alongside an esteemed panel of prominent local personal finance influencers. Judging criteria include annual fees, interest rates, sign-up incentives, bonus offers, rewards earn rates, user experience, coverage scope, and policy flexibility.

The awards aim to simplify financial decision-making by identifying and celebrating products that deliver outstanding value, helping Singaporeans navigate an increasingly complex financial marketplace with confidence. Winners will be celebrated at an exclusive gala dinner and awards ceremony on 17 July 2025 in Singapore, bringing together the country's leading financial institutions, industry influencers, and media for an evening of recognition and networking.

Rohith Murthy, CEO of MoneyHero, said: “The inaugural SingSaver Best-Of Awards reflect our decade-long legacy of helping Singaporeans make informed financial choices. We aim to highlight products that enhance consumers' financial well-being through exceptional value and user experience. Our rigorous assessment process, supported by trusted voices from the personal finance community, ensures that these awards truly represent excellence and reliability in the marketplace.”

A full list of categories, shortlisted products, and award ceremony details are available at:



Following the Singapore launch, MoneyHero Group plans to roll out similar awards programmes annually in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Taiwan. As the personal finance landscape continues to evolve, MoneyHero remains committed to spotlighting the industry's best products and services, providing invaluable guidance to consumers throughout the region.

Disclaimer

The information provided on this press release is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. While MoneyHero reviews and compares financial products to help consumers make informed decisions, it does not offer or provide personalised recommendations or investment advisory services. Consumers should always conduct their own research or consult a licensed financial professional before making any financial decisions.

MoneyHero has made reasonable efforts to ensure that the information contained in this press release is accurate and up to date as at the date of publication. However, MoneyHero makes no warranties, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information and accepts no liability (including liability to third parties) for any loss or damage arising from any error or omission in compiling or presenting such information, or reliance on the information provided.

​​​​​ About SingSaver

SingSaver, part of MoneyHero Group (Nasdaq: MNY) – a market leading personal finance aggregation and comparison company in Greater Southeast Asia. Founded in May 2015, SingSaver has always been committed to matching consumers with the right financial products they need - from credit cards to personal loans, investing accounts to insurance policies, and much more. SingSaver helps thousands of consumers improve their money health with easy-to-use comparison platform along with impartial product reviews and extensive finance articles. For a full discovery, visit

About MoneyHero Group

MoneyHero Limited (NASDAQ: MNY ) is a leading personal finance aggregation and comparison platform, as well as a digital insurance brokerage provider in Greater Southeast Asia. The Company operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and the Philippines. Its brand portfolio includes B2C platforms MoneyHero, SingSaver, Money101, Moneymax and Seedly, as well as the B2B platform Creatory. The Company also retains an equity stake in Malaysian fintech company, Jirnexu Pte. Ltd., parent company of Jirnexu Sdn. Bhd., the operator of RinggitPlus, Malaysia's largest operating B2C platform. MoneyHero had over 260 commercial partner relationships as at 31 March 2025, and had approximately 5.7 million Monthly Unique Users across its platform for the three months ended 31 March 2025. The Company's backers include Peter Thiel-co-founder of PayPal, Palantir Technologies, and the Founders Fund-and Hong Kong businessman, Richard Li, the founder and chairman of Pacific Century Group. To learn more about MoneyHero and how the innovative fintech company is driving APAC's digital economy, please visit .

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations:

MoneyHero IR Team

...

Media Relations:

MoneyHero PR Team

...