Synopsys Issues Statement In Connection To The Lifting Of Recent U.S. Export Restrictions Related To China

MENAFN - PR Newswire) On July 2, Synopsys received a letter from the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce informing Synopsys that the export restrictions related to China, pursuant to a letter received on May 29, 2025, have now been rescinded, effective immediately. Synopsys is working to restore access to the recently restricted products in China. Synopsys is continuing to assess the impact of export restrictions related to China on its business, operating results and financials.

About Synopsys

Catalyzing the era of pervasive intelligence, Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS ) delivers trusted and comprehensive silicon to systems design solutions, from electronic design automation to silicon IP and system verification and validation. We partner closely with semiconductor and systems customers across a wide range of industries to maximize their R&D capability and productivity, powering innovation today that ignites the ingenuity of tomorrow. Learn more at .

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Trey Campbell

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-4289

[email protected]

EDITORIAL CONTACT:

Cara Walker

Synopsys, Inc.

650-584-5000

[email protected]

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the restoration of access of Synopsys products to our customers in China and the potential impact of the export restrictions. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors listed in Synopsys' most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, that could cause our actual results, time frames or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The information provided herein is as of July 2, 2025. Synopsys undertakes no duty to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.