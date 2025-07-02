ADM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Archer-Daniels-Midland Company On Behalf Of Long-Term Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against ADM on January 24, 2024 with a Class Period from April 30, 2020 through January 22, 2024. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of ADM have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The lawsuit alleges that over the past decade, Archer-Daniels-Midland (“ADM”) has spent billions of dollars trying to expand its Nutrition business to protect against commodity price volatility in its legacy agricultural commodities trading business.

It is alleged that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, about the performance and prospects of ADM's Nutrition segment and its accounting practices. Specifically, Defendants made positive statements about the Nutrition segment as a future profit-driver for the Company, with the ability to capitalize on healthier eating trends and rising consumer demand for natural ingredients and flavoring. Defendants also created the impression that the Nutrition segment's growth would provide more diversification and earnings stability for ADM.

