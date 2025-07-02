Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation Announces The Closing Of The $0.10 Unit Financing & Options

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) -(“'' or the“”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the“Exchange”) to close its $0.10 unit private placement financing (the“Financing”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $1 million.

Further, to close the second and final tranche the Company will issue 5,200,000 Units, each Unit consisting of 1 common share of the Company and 1 common share purchase warrant, each warrant being exercisable at $0.15 for 24 months, subject to the right of the Company to accelerate the exercise period to 30 days if, after the expiry of the 4 month hold, shares of the Company close at or above $0.50 for 10 consecutive trading days.

Five insiders of the Company have subscribed to the Financing for $358,000 or 3,580,000 Units, that portion of the Financing a“related party transaction” as such term is defined under MI 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation requirement of MI-61-101 under sections 5.5(a) and (b) of MI 61-101 in respect of the transaction as the fair market value of the transaction, insofar as it involves the interested party, is not more than 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities issued pursuant to the financing will be subject to a four-month hold. Proceeds from the financing will be used for project payments, continuing development of the company's projects and general working capital. Finders fees in cash and non-transferable broker warrants, and in accordance with Exchange policies may be paid in relation to the Financing.

The Company also announces the issuance of 2,350,000 stock options priced at $0.25 to Officers and Consultants of the Company.

ABOUT SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

Sonoran Desert Copper Corporation is focused on securing, developing and monetizing energy materials assets and technologies to build shareholder value.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION

"Brian Leeners"

Brian Leeners, CEO & Director

... / +1 604-862-4184 (WhatsApp)

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements.

