QUANTUM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Quantum Corporation On Behalf Of Quantum Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm
Click here to participate in the action.
On June 30, 2025, Quantum disclosed that it is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 by the original due date, and that it was“reviewing its accounting related to certain revenue contracts as well as the application of standalone selling price under applicable accounting standards.” Following this news, the price of the Company's stock dropped.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired Quantum shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.
