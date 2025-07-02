RADIOLOGY CHARTERED ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Radiology Chartered On Behalf Of Radiology Chartered Customers And Encourages Consumers To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Radiology Chartered (“Radiology Chartered” or the“Company”) on behalf of Radiology Chartered consumers. Our investigation concerns whether Radiology Chartered has violated consumer protection laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

WHAT'S THIS ABOUT?

On July 11, 2024, Radiology Chartered's former third-party vendor, NRS, became aware of a security incident involving its network environment. Upon detection, NRS launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cyber security experts to determine the nature and scope of the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to NRS's systems between July 5 and July 11, 2024. During that period, files were copied from one of the systems.

Radiology Chartered was not informed of the breach until March 24, 2025. Upon receiving notice, Radiology Chartered conducted a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what information was compromised and identified affected individuals. The potentially impacted files contained personal information including names, Social Security numbers, and dates of birth.

On May 15, 2025, Radiology Chartered filed a notice with the Attorney General of Massachusetts and started sending out notice letters to impacted individuals. Individuals who received notice that their personal information was compromised have rights and potential legal remedies available to them.

WHY YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION?

Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long-term damage. Hackers may use stolen information to commit identity theft, financial fraud, or other crimes. Companies that fail to secure your personal data may be held liable for the resulting harm.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED?

If you received a data breach notification letter from Radiology Chartered, you are likely affected. Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating whether affected individuals are entitled to compensation. There is no cost or obligation to participate. Follow the link below to find out more.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Radiology Chartered products and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker by email at ... , by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country.

