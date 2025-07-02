Studio Lot Inc. And Road 7 Films Launch Suspenseful TV Series SPILLED PAINT On TUBI

SPILLED PAINT

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Studio Lot Inc. and Road 7 Films today announced the release of their new television series "SPILLED PAINT ," a suspenseful drama inspired by true events that explores the dark world of art forgery. The series is currently available for streaming on TUBI.

The drama centers on Ramirez Ponce, a sinister figure who dominates the underground art world by coercing gifted artists into creating counterfeit masterpieces. These fraudulent artworks are sold to influential buyers, generating substantial profits for the antagonist. The artists are murdered to protect the operation's secrecy until a famed artist, believed to be dead, reappears and threatens to expose the entire scheme.

"We are incredibly proud to bring 'SPILLED PAINT' to our viewers," says two-time Daytime Emmy Nominated Producer Beth Wheatley, Executive Producer of "Spilled Paint." "This series not only offers intense drama and mystery but also provides a thought-provoking look into the lengths people will go for power and wealth. We believe it will captivate audiences from the first episode to the last."

The series features Brandon Gibson (Lessons in Chemistry, Cobra Kai) as Ramirez Ponce and Justine Renee (Lifetime Movie Network, ABC) as Helena Natale. The ensemble cast includes Daytime Emmy Nominated Anthony Montgomery (General Hospital, Star Trek: Enterprise), Jensen Atwood (Noah's Arc, Their Eyes Were Watching God), and Steven Rho (Paramount+ The Game) as Daniel Montrose. The plot was crafted by Brandon Gibson and Jon Kohan.

Set in Miami, Florida, the series explores themes of ambition, power, betrayal, and survival. The resurfaced artist's quest for justice drives a cat-and-mouse game between creativity and corruption throughout the series.

For more information about SPILLED PAINT, including trailers, cast interviews, and episode guides, viewers can visit the series page or follow on Facebook and Instagram.

About Studio Lot Inc. and Road 7 Films

Studio Lot Inc. and Road 7 Films are Orlando, Florida-based production companies specializing in television drama series. The companies have produced "SPILLED PAINT," a suspenseful drama series currently streaming on TUBI.

