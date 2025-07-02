403
Vietnam's Party Chief Welcomed New Trade Deal With U.S.
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) HANOI, Jul 3 (NNN-VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, To Lam, yesterday, welcomed a new trade agreement with the United States, during a phone call with U.S. President, Donald Trump.
He urged Washington to soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy, and to lift export restrictions on certain high-tech goods.
The two leaders also discussed major directions and measures to further strengthen the Vietnam-U.S. comprehensive strategic partnership, in the coming years.– NNN-VNA
