Vietnam's Party Chief Welcomed New Trade Deal With U.S.

MENAFN - Nam News Network) HANOI, Jul 3 (NNN-VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, To Lam, yesterday, welcomed a new trade agreement with the United States, during a phone call with U.S. President, Donald Trump.

He urged Washington to soon recognise Vietnam as a market economy, and to lift export restrictions on certain high-tech goods.

The two leaders also discussed major directions and measures to further strengthen the Vietnam-U.S. comprehensive strategic partnership, in the coming years.– NNN-VNA