Lake Chelan Health Enters Into Prime Vendor Agreement With Medline

"We are so grateful for the Chelan Prime Vendor agreement and the opportunity to continue to service the facility," said Courtney Krusic, division sales director, Medline. "We look forward to driving operational efficiencies with this exciting new agreement and supporting Lake Chelan Health in further enhancing patient care."

Lake Chelan Health is a licensed 25-bed critical access hospital that has been focused on improving community health in the Lake Chelan Valley since its founding in 1948.

"As a long-standing customer of Medline, we approached our recent distribution transition with confidence," said Joseph Thompson, materials manager, Lake Chelan Health. "The process was exceptionally well-coordinated and executed with efficiency. The Medline team demonstrated a high level of expertise and professionalism throughout. Our dedicated representative has consistently shown a strong commitment to Lake Chelan Health and has played a pivotal role in ensuring a successful transition. We are sincerely grateful to the entire Medline team for making this a seamless and positive experience."

About Medline

Medline is the largest provider of medical-surgical products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care. Through its broad product portfolio, resilient supply chain and leading clinical solutions, Medline helps healthcare providers improve their clinical, financial and operational outcomes. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, the company employs more than 43,000 people worldwide and operates in more than 100 countries and territories. To learn more about how Medline makes healthcare run better, visit .

