Attorney Thomas Edwards, Jr. Selected To The Forbes America's Best-In-State Lawyers (2025) List

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Thomas Edwards, Jr., Senior Partner of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., has been selected to the Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers (2025) list for medical malpractice casework. He is one of only three Jacksonville lawyers recognized this year.

Attorney Thomas S. Edwards, Jr., Senior Partner of Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., has been selected to the Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers (2025) list, specifically for his outstanding work in the field of medical malpractice law and litigation. Less than 20 Florida attorneys were granted a spot on this year's list, and Attorney Edwards is one of only three Jacksonville attorneys to be recognized.

The Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers is curated entirely by members of Forbes, who carefully research and review legal professionals across the United States. Attorneys cannot pay the publication for a spot, and there is no fee required to be considered as a potential nominee. The selection process is as unbiased as it is intricate, which is why it is one of the nation's most trusted sources for information about attorneys and trial lawyers who can be considered truly outstanding.

In the Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers (2025) list, Attorney Thomas Edwards, Jr. was highlighted through a Profile Spotlight. This piece, which was provided to only a selection of this year's attorneys, shared details and impressive notes from his legal career. The Forbes editor specifically noted that Attorney Edwards is a Florida Bar Board Certified Civil Trial Lawyer, has been honored with the Florida Justice Association Perry Nichols Award, and is a Florida Supreme Court Judicial Management Council member.

From everyone at Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., congratulations are in order for Attorney Thomas Edwards, Jr., and his most recent achievement: placement on the Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers (2025) list. For decades, he has been an inspiration to his colleagues and peers, and this selection is just one of the many ways his hard work has been recognized and honored.

The entire Forbes America's Best-in-State Lawyers (2025) list can be seen at: . The Profile Spotlight created specifically for Attorney Thomas S. Edwards, Jr. can be viewed here: . For more information about Edwards & Ragatz, P.A., inquiring parties should visit: .

Media Contact:

Kimberly Schenkel

[email protected]

(904) 266-1609

SOURCE Edwards & Ragatz, P.A.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED