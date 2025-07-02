Celebrate Your Birthday With Over 100 Freebies In 2025, Courtesy Of Glitchndealz

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yes We Coupon Inc, a leading online deal community, has unveiled its comprehensive 2025 Birthday Freebies Guide, offering consumers a curated list of over 100 verified birthday rewards from top restaurants, retailers, and entertainment venues across the U.S through the Glitchndealz.com website.

This annual guide is a treasure trove for those looking to make the most of their special day without spending a dime. From complimentary meals at popular chains like Red Robin and IHOP to beauty gifts from Sephora and Ulta, the list caters to a wide range of interests and preferences.

"Birthdays should be about joy and celebration, not expenses," said Todd Hebert, founder of Glitchndealz. "Our guide is designed to help people enjoy their day with exclusive offers that are both fun and budget-friendly."

Highlights from the 2025 guide include:



Dining Deals : Free gourmet burgers, pancakes, desserts, and more from renowned eateries.



Beauty & Fashion : Complimentary samples and store rewards from brands like Aveda, bareMinerals, and The Body Shop.



Retail Offers : Store credits and coupons from retailers such as DSW, American Eagle, and Target.

Entertainment & Activities : Free game credits at Dave & Buster's, movie snacks from AMC and Regal, and special rewards for children and pets from Build-A-Bear and PetSmart.



Most offers require simple actions like joining a loyalty program or signing up for an email list. Some deals are even valid throughout the entire birthday month, providing flexibility for celebrations.

For those eager to plan their birthday adventures, the full list is available on the Birthday Freebies Guide . The guide is free to access and regularly updated to ensure the most current offers.

About Yes We Coupon Inc

Founded in 2010, Yes We Coupon Inc has become a trusted source for real-time deals, coupons, and discounts across major brands and retailers Operating as With a community-driven approach, the platform is dedicated to helping consumers save money and discover value in everyday shopping.

For more information, visit Glitchndealz .

CONTACT: Contact: Todd Hebert Founder, Glitchndealz Email: ... Website: