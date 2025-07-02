Football Is For The Fans Drops 5 Explosive Tribute Anthems To Honor New York Cosmos Legends - Sparking A Global Revival

Capita - Carlos Alberto Tribute By Football Is For The Fans

- Scott“Matchmaker” Michaels,NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Football Is For The Fans , the fan-led movement ripping football back from the suits, has dropped five brand-new tribute tracks saluting the legends of the New York CosmosTM - the club that made world football stop and stare. The tracks -“Der Kaiser,”“Capita,”“King of New York,”“Number 9 Forever,” and“Cosmos Country” - pay homage to icons Franz Beckenbauer, Carlos Alberto, Giorgio Chinaglia, Pelé, and the fiercely loyal Cosmos faithful who built the legend.Available now on Spotify , Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal, and YouTube Music under the artist name Football Is For The Fans, these songs form the battle cry for a new era of fan-owned football.Scott“Matchmaker” Michaels, founder of Football Is For The Fans, declared:“This is a love letter to everyone who knows football is supposed to be art, not an investment vehicle for billionaires. The Cosmos belonged to the fans - we're just reminding the world. We're building this for the fans, pure and simple - no corporate suits pulling the strings. So far, 25 like-minded investors have already joined our mission to bring football back to its rightful owners: the people. If you believe the game belongs to the fans, not the boardrooms, and you want in, contact Scott Michaels directly. Let's rewrite football together.”As part of a wider mission, Football Is For The Fans has filed global trademark applications to secure the New York CosmosTM name across the UK, Europe, Canada, and the USA. The group is reviving the Cosmos legacy with a world touring NASLTM Soccer Bowl, fusing heritage club brands with an American-style festival of football: country and rock bands, food trucks, 35-yard shootouts, and no corporate filters.Teams on the tour will include the reborn New York CosmosTM, Fort Lauderdale StrikersTM, Los Angeles AztecsTM, Chicago StingTM, Washington DiplomatsTM, Atlanta ChiefsTM, San Antonio ThunderTM, and California SurfTM. The Soccer BowlTM will travel globally, creating a carnival for fans who believe football is about community, freedom, and belonging.For details on the music, tour plans, or to join the movement, visit FootballIsForTheFans - because football was never meant for billionaires.

