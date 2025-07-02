Vacheron Constantin Presents Les Cabinotiers Temporis Duo Grand Complication Openface

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) A one-of-a-kind timepiece combining a minute repeater, split-seconds chronograph, and tourbillon regulator with spherical hairspring-set within an open-faced sapphire dial revealing the 696-component Calibre 2757 S.

A technical feat of rare complexity, this calibre features hand-finished components, titanium and nickel-phosphorus elements for reduced friction, and dual column-wheel chronograph control. The chronograph hands are made of ultra-light aluminum; silicon is used for enhanced split-seconds precision. A power reserve of 50 hours is displayed on the back.

The minute repeater is regulated by a silent centripetal flying strike governor, ensuring clarity and musical cadence. At 6 o'clock, a Maltese cross-inspired tourbillon is fitted with a spherical hairspring to enhance isochronism.

The transparent sapphire dial-just 0.5 mm thick-features polished and frosted counters, grey NAC markers, and green aluminum hands, matched with a green alligator strap and 5N pink gold 45mm case. Aesthetic refinement continues with visible skeletonized bridges, hand-polished components, and a JMV-engraved governor.

Created by a single master watchmaker, the timepiece is a tribute to centuries of horological mastery and Vacheron Constantin's dedication to excellence.


