Dubai Customs Celebrates The Graduation Of The First Cohort Of Participants In The Security Refresher Course, In Cooperation With The Dubai Police Academy

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Dubai – 02 July 2025: Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, and in presence of Khamis Al Muhairi, Acting Director of Human Resources at Dubai Customs, attended the graduation of the first cohort of participants in the, which is part of Customs Inspector Training Program. The course is organized by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the Dubai Police Academy, as part of efforts to integrate security and customs work.

The program comes within the framework of Dubai Customs ' efforts to qualify and empower young national cadres, 84 Emiratis, recent high school graduates, were recruited into the“Customs Inspector Training Program” to train and qualify them to fill the position of customs inspector in the Department. The program included intensive security and field training aimed at enhancing readiness and preparedness in all circumstances, in addition to instilling the values of loyalty and compliance with customs and security rules and regulations. The courses focused on field workshops and practical training, which included skills in monitoring and analyzing suspicious behaviors, and procedures for handling high-risk shipments, as well as, managing security threats and emergencies at ports. The course was supervised by a group of Dubai Police experts specializing in security fields.

Brigadier Dr. Sultan Al Jamal congratulated the graduates on their graduation, expressing the Dubai Police Academy's pride in its close cooperation with Dubai Customs to implement the refresher security course for the program's recruits. He described the course as a pioneering model in preparing and qualifying national cadres within the integrated security and customs work system, and an embodiment of the Academy's commitment to supporting government directives aimed at enhancing national security and empowering young talents to keep pace with rapid security changes. He added, 'The Dubai Police Academy is keen to provide all the capabilities and advanced training technologies to qualify recruits and raise their readiness in various circumstances, through quality programs that are in line with international best practices. We believe that the integration of efforts between Security and Customs Departments is the cornerstone in enhancing the protection of the homeland and ensuring the sustainability of security and stability at the country's ports.'

Regarding the importance of the program, Mohammed Al Ghafari, Executive Director for the Human Resources Division at Dubai Customs , said that the security refresher course within the“Customs Inspector Training Program” embodied Dubai Customs' commitment to building integrated professional competencies capable of protecting the country's ports, not only through qualification for customs work, but also through security and physical empowerment that enhances the customs inspector's readiness as the first line of defense in facing challenges. Protecting community is a strategic priority for Dubai Customs. And support the objectives of the Dubai's economic and social agenda D33.

The Executive Director for the Human Resources Division noted that the Department places special emphasis on qualifying customs inspection personnel through specialized training programs in behavioral analysis and reading body language. This contributes to enhancing their ability to detect advanced smuggling methods and deal with them with high professionalism. The Department also trains them on the best international practices in modern inspection operations, while familiarizing them with the latest developments in the customs arena. This is intended to enhance security and protect the national economy from any potential risks.

In a relevant context, Yasser Al-Muslimi, Senior Customs Affairs Consultant and Supervisor of the Customs Inspection Division , emphasized the importance of integrating roles among government agencies to efficiently train frontline personnel and enhance the security and protection system in community by developing security skills and enhancing the field capabilities of customs inspectors in various areas of customs work.

The Senior Customs Affairs Consultant pointed out that cooperation with the Dubai Police Academy embodies Dubai Customs' keenness to raise the security readiness of the inspection staff. At all customs ports (sea, land, and air), and to continue adopting the best international practices in the field of community, security and safety. He explained that the security refresher course is a strategic step within the sustainable training system, aiming to enhance the efficiency of human cadres, thus contributing to supporting the stability of the business environment in Dubai and achieving the highest levels of institutional integration between Security and Customs Departments.

He concluded his remarks by praising the fruitful cooperation with the Dubai Police Academy and its role in strengthening the system of joint work with security departments and raising the level of customs protection in accordance with the best international standards and practices.

