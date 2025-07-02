Signtech Forms Announces Discount For Nigerian Organisations In Support Of FG's Paperless Office Directive







Lagos, Nigeria - July 2, 2025 - In response to the Federal Government of Nigeria's recent directive for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to go fully paperless by the end of 2025, leading eSignature provider, SignTech Forms, has announced a major reduction in its subscription rates for Nigerian organisations.

Effective immediately, companies and government bodies operating in Nigeria will pay just 20% of the standard global subscription fees for SignTech Forms' industry-leading eSignature and digital forms platform. This significant pricing adjustment reflects SignTech's commitment to supporting Nigeria's digital transformation journey and helping organisations meet the FG's 2025 paperless mandate.

Supporting Nigeria's Digital Future

The Federal Government's call for MDAs to fully digitise operations is a bold step towards operational efficiency, transparency, and environmental sustainability. SignTech Forms' CEO, Leke Babalola, stated:

"We recognize the importance of this transition for Nigeria. By making our platform more affordable, we're helping both public and private sector organisations take meaningful steps towards full digital adoption and paperless workflows."

Free Digital Transformation Course –“Go Paperless: Office Digitisation”

In addition to the discounted rates, SignTech Forms has developed a free educational course titled“Go Paperless: Office Digitisation”. This course provides practical steps for organisations looking to transition away from paper-based processes.

About SignTech Forms

SignTech Forms is a global provider of electronic signature solutions and digital forms technology, helping organisations streamline workflows, reduce paperwork, and improve operational efficiency. With a fully customisable and translatable dashboard, SignTech Forms empowers businesses and government bodies to go digital-seamlessly and affordably.

SignTech Forms is more than just eSignatures. The platform offers a powerful suite of features designed to help organisations manage the transition from paper to digital:

- Legally Binding eSignatures

- Customisable Workflows & Process Automation

- Data Analysis & Reporting Tools

- Flexible Data Integration with Existing Systems

- Full Multimedia Capture (including photos, audio, and more)

- Metadata Capture for Enhanced Document Tracking

- Optional Private Server Hosting for Enhanced Security

